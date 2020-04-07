iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 741,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.