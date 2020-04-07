iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Up 7.7%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s stock price were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.46, approximately 33,003,734 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 35,954,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 818,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 743,205 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.