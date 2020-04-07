iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Trading Up 7.5%

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)’s share price were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.98 and last traded at $212.81, approximately 893,082 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $197.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1703 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

