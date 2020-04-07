iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Price Up 7.7%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.34 and last traded at $112.63, approximately 48,551,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 33,072,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.62.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

