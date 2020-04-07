iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stock Price Up 7.5%

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.18 and last traded at $138.71, 158,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 129,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

