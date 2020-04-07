James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $616.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

