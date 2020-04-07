Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Movado Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Movado Group by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.76. Movado Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

