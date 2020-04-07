Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 412.50 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

