Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,005 Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $7,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 183,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after acquiring an additional 146,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,114,000 after acquiring an additional 142,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $966.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.