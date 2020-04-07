Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

UGL stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. ProShares Ultra Gold has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $60.39.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

