Jane Street Group LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.95% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 47.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period.

Shares of TYO opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

