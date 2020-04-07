Jane Street Group LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GENFIT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

