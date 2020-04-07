Jane Street Group LLC Invests $316,000 in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MSA Safety Inc has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.13.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

