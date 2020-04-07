Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

JKD opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.61. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $194.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.