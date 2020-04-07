Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.79% of Global X E-Commerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

