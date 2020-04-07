Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn bought 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIBB opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

