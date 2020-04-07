Jane Street Group LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $647,952.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CL King upped their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.