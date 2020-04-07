Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 658.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Brunswick worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Brunswick stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.