Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

