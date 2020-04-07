Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71,188 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,804,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 492,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

