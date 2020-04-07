Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

NYSE:CLR opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

