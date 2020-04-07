Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 709.4% in the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,389,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,856 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,815,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 207,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 265,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

