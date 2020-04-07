Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,509,005 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Israel Chemicals by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Israel Chemicals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 592,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 128,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Israel Chemicals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 199,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Israel Chemicals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

