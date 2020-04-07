Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,257,621 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Cision worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CISN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. Cision Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cision in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

