Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.12 Million Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 635,778 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.