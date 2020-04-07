Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,201 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,872,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 520.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,859,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

