Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.