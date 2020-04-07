Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after purchasing an additional 580,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

