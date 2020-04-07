Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.91 Million in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Afya as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Afya by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,326,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 55,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. Analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.