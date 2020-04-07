Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $2.34 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

