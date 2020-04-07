Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HII. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

NYSE:HII opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

