Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 866,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 428,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and have sold 4,250 shares worth $210,689. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

