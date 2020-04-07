Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,224 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

