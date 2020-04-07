Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

