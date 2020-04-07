Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 357,422 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

