Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 121,336 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,336 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 513,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 346,108 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

