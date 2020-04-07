Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 176,147 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176,147 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,634,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,086,000 after acquiring an additional 107,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

