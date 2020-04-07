Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 19,454 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,688 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tripadvisor worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,800 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,514 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $11,077,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 265,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

