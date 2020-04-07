Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 20,968 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.72.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

