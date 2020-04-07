Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 478,393 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,393 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Boston Partners bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $155,958,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $24,555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 618,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra decreased their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of DISCA opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.