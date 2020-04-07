Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,658,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $9,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

