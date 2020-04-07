Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $557.75 million, a PE ratio of -25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $8,670,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,502,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,658,000 after buying an additional 210,843 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

