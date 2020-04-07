Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €80.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.31 ($108.50).

AIR opened at €57.49 ($66.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €119.08. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

