Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.41 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.