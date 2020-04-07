Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

NYSE LYV opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -492.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,910.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.