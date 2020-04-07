Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $0.71 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

