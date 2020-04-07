Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.40 million.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.04 million and a P/E ratio of 37.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$2.50.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

