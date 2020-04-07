Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genesco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $166.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.