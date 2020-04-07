Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Everbright International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF opened at $0.53 on Friday. China Everbright International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

About China Everbright International

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

