Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

CME opened at $182.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $202.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,732,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after acquiring an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

